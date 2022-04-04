United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 255 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 209,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,669 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 136,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 22,327 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 453,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 260,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.01. 182,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,865,794. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.79. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $46.38.

