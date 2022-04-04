United Asset Strategies Inc. Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,068,000 after purchasing an additional 494,813 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,693,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,368,000 after buying an additional 380,229 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,358,000 after buying an additional 356,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $563.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,268. The company’s 50-day moving average is $580.72 and its 200-day moving average is $641.27. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $544.59 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $748.79.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

