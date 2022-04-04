United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases 1,088 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,573,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,933,000 after acquiring an additional 783,220 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,467,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,643,000 after buying an additional 1,171,866 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,261,000 after buying an additional 617,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,254,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,088,000 after buying an additional 648,345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,710 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.37.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

