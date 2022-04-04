United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,403 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,403 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $884,920,000 after buying an additional 4,390,109 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Starbucks by 86.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,001 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Starbucks by 180.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,639,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $180,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,795 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $100,376,000. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.42.

SBUX traded down $4.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,114,868. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $78.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.18. The company has a market capitalization of $100.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

