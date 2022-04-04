United Asset Strategies Inc. Raises Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PH traded up $2.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $284.39. 12,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $268.51 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.15. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.44.

Parker-Hannifin Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.