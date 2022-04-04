United Asset Strategies Inc. Takes Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $251.52. The stock had a trading volume of 26,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,962. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.14.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.73.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

