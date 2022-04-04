United States Steel (NYSE:X) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered United States Steel from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Shares of X opened at $37.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.94. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $39.25.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts predict that United States Steel will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.37%.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $360,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $2,191,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $146,173,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $77,147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the third quarter worth $69,847,000. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in United States Steel by 271.0% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United States Steel by 98.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

