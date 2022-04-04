Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univar Solutions from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Univar Solutions from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.13.

UNVR opened at $32.11 on Thursday. Univar Solutions has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.92.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 2,326 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $67,454.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.97 per share, for a total transaction of $92,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $347,510 and sold 29,942 shares worth $913,845. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Univar Solutions (Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

