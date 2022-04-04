Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush cut shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $229.25.
Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $109.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.01. Upstart has a 1 year low of $75.15 and a 1 year high of $401.49.
In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $9,114,130.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $913,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,541 shares of company stock worth $19,902,475. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,096,000 after buying an additional 594,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,779,000 after buying an additional 340,491 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,376,000 after buying an additional 315,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Upstart by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,266,000 after buying an additional 108,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,361,000 after buying an additional 65,978 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Upstart (UPST)
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.