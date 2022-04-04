Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush cut shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $229.25.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $109.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.01. Upstart has a 1 year low of $75.15 and a 1 year high of $401.49.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $9,114,130.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $913,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,541 shares of company stock worth $19,902,475. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,096,000 after buying an additional 594,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,779,000 after buying an additional 340,491 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,376,000 after buying an additional 315,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Upstart by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,266,000 after buying an additional 108,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,361,000 after buying an additional 65,978 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

