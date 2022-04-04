Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on URBN. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.86.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $24.71 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.65.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 68.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,804 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 58,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.