US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut US Ecology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Ecology has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of US Ecology stock opened at $47.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.41. US Ecology has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $48.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

US Ecology ( NASDAQ:ECOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). US Ecology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. US Ecology’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that US Ecology will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in US Ecology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,000,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,725,000 after acquiring an additional 116,649 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in US Ecology by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,837,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,640,000 after acquiring an additional 426,096 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in US Ecology by 287.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,989,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,471 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in US Ecology by 19.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,086,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,136,000 after acquiring an additional 173,882 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in US Ecology by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,668,000 after acquiring an additional 75,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

