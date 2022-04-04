Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $15.10.
About Valley National Bancorp (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.