Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

