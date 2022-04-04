Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 551 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 373,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,024,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 46.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMP opened at $49.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average is $47.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 35.54%. The business had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

