Van ECK Associates Corp Buys Shares of 55,870 ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 55,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,816,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 2,121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 27.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 2,473 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $44,316.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence Lee sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $294,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,389. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $19.70 on Monday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.94.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ChargePoint (Get Rating)
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
