Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $425,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $723,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $748,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of AFB stock opened at $12.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $15.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.0448 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.