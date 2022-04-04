Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 520.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 231.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter worth about $95,000. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of EBR stock opened at $8.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.79. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $9.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (Get Rating)
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.
