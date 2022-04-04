Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 811.3% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 169,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 33,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Chewy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $40.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,046.50 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $35.59 and a one year high of $97.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.50.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

