Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Rollins in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Rollins by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 154.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 285.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Rollins by 883.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Rollins stock opened at $34.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 0.59. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

