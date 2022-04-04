Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.22 Million Stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,383 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 22.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 23.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRS opened at $43.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.78. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.27.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.33 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently -27.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

