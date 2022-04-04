Van ECK Associates Corp Has $981,000 Holdings in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Enel Américas during the third quarter worth $131,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Enel Américas by 31.8% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 233,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 56,363 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Enel Américas during the third quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enel Américas during the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Enel Américas alerts:

Shares of ENIA opened at $6.06 on Monday. Enel Américas S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.