Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 2,291 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,216 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 85.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $18.24 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average is $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.59.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.86) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

