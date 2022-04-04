Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 2,843 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $227.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.64. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,619 shares of company stock valued at $24,093,947 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.24.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

