VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC cut its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMH. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $265.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.85. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $222.82 and a 1 year high of $318.82.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.