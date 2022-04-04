Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $59.09

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.09 and last traded at $59.13, with a volume of 3118895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.11.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.66.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,461 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 20,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.