Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $59.09

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.09 and last traded at $59.13, with a volume of 3118895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.11.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.66.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
