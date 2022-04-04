Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $19,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $164.12 on Monday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.25 and a fifty-two week high of $164.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.12.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

