Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $35.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vantage Towers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Vantage Towers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vantage Towers from €33.00 ($36.26) to €32.50 ($35.71) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Vantage Towers stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. Vantage Towers has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.70.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

