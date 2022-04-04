Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxxinity Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc. is based in DALLAS, Texas. “

Get Vaxxinity alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vaxxinity in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vaxxinity in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:VAXX opened at $4.50 on Thursday. Vaxxinity has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts predict that Vaxxinity will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAXX. Prime Movers Lab LLC acquired a new position in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth $91,020,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth $5,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth $1,240,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth $382,000.

About Vaxxinity (Get Rating)

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxxinity (VAXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxxinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxxinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.