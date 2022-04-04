VeChain (VET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.09 Billion

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $5.09 billion and approximately $445.00 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0791 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VeChain has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Qredo (QRDO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006223 BTC.
- Dock (DOCK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- OG Fan Token (OG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008951 BTC.
- ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.
- Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.
VeChain Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “
Buying and Selling VeChain
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.
