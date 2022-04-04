Vectorspace AI (VXV) Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last Week

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. Vectorspace AI has a market capitalization of $83.49 million and approximately $487,999.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vectorspace AI coin can now be purchased for $2.10 or 0.00004495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vectorspace AI has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.66 or 0.00295269 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000592 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $725.88 or 0.01557007 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 74.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Profile

Vectorspace AI (CRYPTO:VXV) is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,842,557 coins. The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vectorspace AI’s official website is vectorspace.ai . Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

Vectorspace AI Coin Trading

