Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.570-$4.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.

Shares of VEC stock opened at $38.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.18. Vectrus has a 12 month low of $33.65 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectrus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Truist Financial began coverage on Vectrus in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Vectrus in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vectrus by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

