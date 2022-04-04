Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.570-$4.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.
Shares of VEC stock opened at $38.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.18. Vectrus has a 12 month low of $33.65 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.33.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectrus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Truist Financial began coverage on Vectrus in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.50.
Vectrus Company Profile
Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.
