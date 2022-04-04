Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VECO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $26.59 on Thursday. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.97 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,743,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,448,000 after purchasing an additional 93,580 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,376,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,591,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,502,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,257,000 after purchasing an additional 631,793 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,760,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,125,000 after purchasing an additional 20,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 31.2% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,558,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,612,000 after purchasing an additional 370,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

