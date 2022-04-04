VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VEON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of VEON from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.95.

Shares of VEON stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 20,688,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,921,852. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. VEON has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in VEON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VEON by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

