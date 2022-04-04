VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Sunday.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VEON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of VEON from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.95.
Shares of VEON stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 20,688,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,921,852. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. VEON has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.50.
About VEON (Get Rating)
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
