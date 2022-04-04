Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Gap Down to $9.91

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.91, but opened at $9.54. Vertex Energy shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 20,573 shares traded.
Several research firms recently issued reports on VTNR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.59.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 311,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 31,635 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,397,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 567.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 435,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)
Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.
