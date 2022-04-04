Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Gap Down to $9.91

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.91, but opened at $9.54. Vertex Energy shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 20,573 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VTNR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.59.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 91.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 311,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 31,635 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,397,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 567.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 435,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

