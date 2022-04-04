Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Exponent by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at $2,820,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

In other news, Director George H. Brown bought 2,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of EXPO stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $107.84. The stock had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,200. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.72. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.02 and a beta of 0.53. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $83.49 and a one year high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.16 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Exponent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.