Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 364 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,992,000 after buying an additional 1,995,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,410,000 after buying an additional 1,502,363 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,637,000 after buying an additional 988,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,123.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,399,000 after purchasing an additional 967,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,196,000 after purchasing an additional 953,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total value of $62,436,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 692,886 shares of company stock worth $189,226,239 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $293.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,746. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $295.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $279.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.04.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.