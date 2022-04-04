Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 973 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 83,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in General Dynamics by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 9,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GD. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $4.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $237.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $180.88 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The company has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.94.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

