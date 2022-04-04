Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,436,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,077 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,838,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,680,000 after acquiring an additional 717,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,843,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,574,000 after acquiring an additional 157,936 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,146,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,387,000 after purchasing an additional 228,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,363,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,849,000 after purchasing an additional 78,790 shares in the last quarter.

FTCS traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $78.44. 8,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,575. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.73. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $71.54 and a twelve month high of $85.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

