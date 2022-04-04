Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,747,000 after buying an additional 255,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,501,000 after acquiring an additional 114,459 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,321,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,783,000 after acquiring an additional 86,224 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 25.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,964,000 after buying an additional 378,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,139,000 after buying an additional 26,212 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $20.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,244.37. 5,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,892. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $858.99 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,077.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,284.13. The company has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a PE ratio of 724.34 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,753.42.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

