Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VICI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Several research firms have commented on VICI. Truist Financial cut their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VICI traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.44. 105,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,597,105. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $33.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 81.82%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

