Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $3.06 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of VOO traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $417.87. The stock had a trading volume of 68,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,404,221. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.09. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $370.81 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

