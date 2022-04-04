Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $3.75 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,389,000. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Mastercard by 10,313.6% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 229,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,320,000 after buying an additional 226,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MA. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.53.

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $366.93. The stock had a trading volume of 15,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,702. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $357.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.56. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $305.61 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

