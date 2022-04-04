Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.97. The company had a trading volume of 19,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.40. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.33 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.53%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APO. Bank of America boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.56.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

