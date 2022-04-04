Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after buying an additional 152,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Twilio by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,106,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,333,000 after purchasing an additional 37,840 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Twilio by 186.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Twilio by 363.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 19.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $614,542.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $208,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,399 shares of company stock worth $3,506,577 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.52.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,962,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,375. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.95. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $412.68.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

