Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 419,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,348,000 after acquiring an additional 56,661 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,761,000 after acquiring an additional 110,305 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,118,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,891,000 after acquiring an additional 84,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

IDXX traded down $6.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $546.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,135. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.28, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $519.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $582.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $460.36 and a twelve month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $671.83.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

