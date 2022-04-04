Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,418,000 after purchasing an additional 465,759 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $5.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,770,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $83.80 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.77. The firm has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $775,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,467 shares of company stock worth $25,433,788 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. UBS Group raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

