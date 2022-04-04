Village Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 6th

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $24.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.15. Village Super Market has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $25.79.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $537.41 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Village Super Market by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Village Super Market by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Village Super Market by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Village Super Market in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Village Super Market by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Village Super Market in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Village Super Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

