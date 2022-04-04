Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

VRDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

VRDN stock opened at $18.68 on Monday. Viridian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average is $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 16,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $327,482.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 5,399.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

