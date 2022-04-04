Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.75.
VRDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.
VRDN stock opened at $18.68 on Monday. Viridian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average is $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.98.
In other news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 16,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $327,482.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 5,399.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000.
Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN)
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.