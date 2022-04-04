Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,792 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its holdings in Visa by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $226.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $433.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.20. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

