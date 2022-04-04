Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti decreased their price objective on Vishay Precision Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $32.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $439.71 million, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Vishay Precision Group has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93.

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $90.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 15,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $480,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 91,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

