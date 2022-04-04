VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VivoPower International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Get VivoPower International alerts:

VVPR stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. VivoPower International has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $10.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of VivoPower International during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in VivoPower International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in VivoPower International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in VivoPower International in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in VivoPower International in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VivoPower International Company Profile (Get Rating)

VivoPower International Plc operates as a sustainable energy solutions company, which provides customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to achieve net zero carbon status. The firm operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, Solar Development, and Corporate Office.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VivoPower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VivoPower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.