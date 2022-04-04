VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VivoPower International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.
VVPR stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. VivoPower International has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $10.72.
VivoPower International Company Profile (Get Rating)
VivoPower International Plc operates as a sustainable energy solutions company, which provides customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to achieve net zero carbon status. The firm operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, Solar Development, and Corporate Office.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VivoPower International (VVPR)
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for VivoPower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VivoPower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.